Ohakune's only supermarket is for sale with a long lease to New World, presenting an affordable opportunity to acquire a superbly tenanted retail investment property in a popular tourism spot.

Colliers International is marketing 12-14 Goldfinch St for sale by tender, closing at 4pm on December 13.

Broker Dan Walker says the property services a steady stream of tourists visitingOhakune year-round.

"The township is the southern gateway to Tongariro National Park and the Mt Ruapehu ski fields of Whakapapa and Turoa," says Walker.

"The property occupies an enviable retail niche as the only full-format supermarket in Ohakune. Its sale represents an affordable opportunity to become landlord to a blue-chip tenant in popular tourism destination."

Built in the 1980s, the well-maintained property has a net lettable area of 955sq m on a 1809sq m freehold site. New World occupies the premises on a 12-year lease to parent company Foodstuffs North Island Limited.

Almost two years remain on the current lease, followed by two rights of renewal of six years each. The property earns $168,703 in net annual rent with rent reviews taking place every two years.

New World also leases a neighbouring property with 36 car parks at 18 Goldfinch Ave with an expiration of 2035.

The Commercial-zoned property for sale has a satisfactory 75 per cent New Build Standard seismic rating.

Ohakune is about 292km south of Auckland and 215km north of Wellington. It is 70km northeast of Whanganui and 25km west of Waiouru.

The township sits at the southern end of the Tongariro National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, and close to Ruapehu's southwestern slopes.

Winter attracts skiers and snowboarders to Whakapapa and Turoa, which together form the largest ski area in New Zealand.

In summer, tourist attractions include mountain treks, canoeing on the Whanganui River and mountain-biking. Ohakune is also New Zealand's carrot capital — as celebrated by its famous giant carrot sculpture.