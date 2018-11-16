Following the sale of Trelinnoe Station's sheep and beef farm in Hawke's Bay earlier this year, the property's homestead, cafe and botanical gardens are now on the market.

"This offering presents an opportunity for a purchaser to create a tourism venture or acquire a private lifestyle retreat," says Mike Heard of Colliers International who, with colleague Alan Maxwell, is selling the 13ha estate on Old Coach Rd, Te Pohue, by tender closing at 2pm on Thursday December 6 - unless it sells earlier.

Heard says Trelinnoe Park's homestead and botanical garden have been created, nurtured, and enhanced by successive generations of the same family.

"The botanical garden is among the most expansive in private ownership in the Southern Hemisphere, featuring one of the world's largest magnolia collections.

Advertisement

"It has attracted more than 140,000 local, national and international visitors over the years and is recognised by the New Zealand Garden Trust as a garden of national significance.

"The garden encompasses woodland, sweeping lawns, clipped hedges, hillsides of flowering trees and spectacular vistas to the adjoining station."

Maxwell says Trelinnoe Park's multi-level homestead contains large spaces and original character features.

"From intimate family gatherings to hosting a crowd, there's plenty of space to entertain in the large dining room and lounge, which has a library nook and atmospheric fireplace.

"Trelinnoe Park also has an architecturally-designed 60-seat cafe and a separate 'garden room' which could be used as part of a business venture or further developed.

"A new owner could maintain the established gardens and cafe business; or use the park as the backdrop for a new tourism or accommodation venture.

"Located less than half an hour from Napier's sea and air ports, it is well positioned to attract many of the thousands of cruise ship passengers, Art Deco aficionados and wine enthusiasts who visit Hawke's Bay every year.

"Alternatively, a new owner could choose to retain Trelinnoe Park as a private property."

He says Trelinnoe Park was created by John and Fiona Wills, who died in 2014. They established their farm in 1956 and planted the first trees in the park in 1960.