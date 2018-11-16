A Manawatu antiques business trading in one of New Zealand's foremost heirloom and heritage retail hubs, is for sale by tender as a freehold property and a going concern business.

BB French Limited has sold high-end antiques and decorative items in the township of Sanson for almost a quarter of a century.

Over the years proprietors Beverly and Gavin Burling have made about 75 buying trips to France and the UK, bringing back container loads of furniture, artworks, jewellery, ornaments, crockery, cutlery, furnishings, and heritage bric-a-brac for sale in the shop. Additional stock is sourced from throughout the country.

However, now the couple are making one last big sale.

The BB French Limited business, together with the freehold land and buildings comprising the retail premises and adjoining residence at 63 Dundas Rd, will be marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Palmerston North, with tenders closing at 4pm on November 21.

Bayleys Palmerston North salespeople Michael Ford and Julia Pedley say BB French's retail operation has about 370sq m of refurbished showroom floorspace.

This provides multiple display areas to accommodate a large quantity of antiques and decorative items.

Sanson, and the neighbouring town of Bulls — about 5km to the north — attract streams of antiques fanciers, and Ford says being at the apex of State Highways 1 and 3, the BB French Limited is perfectly sited to benefit.

"SH1 is the main route linking Wellington with the Central North Island; SH3 runs between Palmerston North to the south, and Whanganui and New Plymouth to the north," Ford explains.

"Thus BB French sits at an incredibly busy intersection, counting about 14,780 traffic movements (on average) each day."

Ford describes a sophisticated retail premises divided into nine distinctive display areas. Individually-themed rooms showcase various historical periods, countries, and collections.

"The intimate nature of the fit-out perfectly displays the varied historic and artefact pieces to great effect.

"Customers can visualise items for sale in their own homes, rather than merely view them on display shelves.

"Outdoors, a large enclosed outdoor courtyard displays high-quality statuary and garden items in a landscaped setting."

Ford says a stylish (roughly) 220sq m three-bedroom/two-bathroom residence at the rear of the property, is included in the sale. This has its own an inground swimming pool, plus private, secluded areas for outdoor relaxation and entertaining, he adds.

The property, totalling about 1568sq m, also benefits from a large free-standing triple garage, with an attached workshop enabling the ample storage of stock.

The shop premises are thought to date back to the mid-1800s, apparently once housing Manawatu County Council's offices.

The facade onto Dundas Rd was altered in the 1930s-40s into its current Art Deco style, with a front verandah added for street appeal.

"Historic external features add to the visitor experience.

"And having retail at the front of the building with a dwelling at the rear, ensures the home is protected from high-traffic-volumes passing the shop doors."

BB French Ltd opens six days a week from 10am-4.30pm, also operating a workshop for furniture restoration and repair work. Two goods vehicles are not included in the list of business chattels, but could be purchased by negotiation.

Pedley says stock valued at from $50,000-$70,000 is normally held, peaking at about $100,000 during the busy peak New Year holiday season.

"Potential buyers can assess stock value from the company's inventory accounts, or base estimates on their own valuations.

"Though a new owner would benefit from an interest in and knowledge of antiques and collectibles, but the running of the business can be learnt," Pedley says.

"Beverly and Gavin are willing to offer a transition period of assistance in training and mentoring any new owner or owners."