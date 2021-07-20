'Largest ever': Mount home sale eclipses $9.5 million record

This Mount home sold for $9.525 million. Photo / Supplied

A Mount Maunganui home has sold for $9.525 million in what local agents are calling the "largest sale ever".

The waterfront Marine Parade property, featuring a wine cellar, infinity pool, gym and award-winning kitchen sold to a Waikato farming family on Monday.

Managing director of the Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, Simon Anderson said the sale was the largest ever at the Mount.

"The home is one-of-a-kind without question."

Bayleys Mount Maunganui agent Kay Ganley said the property was marketed through a six-week campaign and received three tenders.

The waterfront property set a new benchmark for newly constructed high-end homes, she said.

The 540sq m, three-storey home included materials such as marble, unique timbers and board form concrete, with a hand-carved Hinuera-stone wine cellar that could hold up to 900 bottles of wine.

Ganley said the owners individually selected about 40,000 quarry stones that were laid one at a time by local stonemason Ian Gray to form walls at the front and sides of the home.

"The attention to detail was second-to-none".

Ganley said the home was a labour of love taking five years to design and over three years to build.

"The owners had a great vision, and have used beautiful, timeless materials.

"But it is not just a showpiece it also had a warm, family feel to it too."

The pool. Photo / Supplied

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said $9.525m was a new record price for a residential property in Mount Maunganui.

The previous top sale was $9.5m for a residential investment block, known as the Mereden and Mt View apartments, on The Mall in May 2021.

"Mount Maunganui continues to be a popular location for residential investors and developers looking for opportunities to build apartment blocks, higher density properties and luxury homes.

"This sale would be the fourth sold for more than $8m this year."

The dining area. Photo / Supplied