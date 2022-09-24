The Paritai Dr home set the house price record so far this year. Photo / Google Streetview

New Zealand's most expensive homes sold so far this year include a $20m home, writes Anne Gibson.

No 1. $20m

A $20 million Ōrākei house sale has eclipsed other sales of the year so far.

Nick Goodall, CoreLogic research head, said nothing came close to the sale, brokered on May 18 but not reported until now.

Although there are a little more than three months of the year left, he said data showed an outstanding example of a place changing hands on Paritai Drive.

That's the same street where, in 2013, agent Graham Wall brokered a $39m deal selling the house developed by Hanover's Mark Hotchin to China-born businessman Deyi Shi. It was a record at the time.

The Paritai Dr home's view is extensive. Photo / Boulgaris Realty

The Herald reported three years ago that business couple Michael Morton and Julie Leitch, of The Mad Butcher, were selling their Ōrākei home after undertaking extensive renovations, and their large rural Waiheke Island place.

The two properties were in 2019 collectively valued at $14.5 million.

Morton bought the Paritai Drive house after it was sold to another party by Michael Boulgaris in 2015. The home features a 12-seat outdoor dining table overlooking the waterfront, outdoor pool and separate spa, according to listing agents Graham and Ollie Wall. When asked about setting the 2022 record, Morton said he wouldn't comment on the sale.

Traditional grandeur inside the Paritai Dr house. Photo / Boulgaris Realty

Property records indicate the home was purchased this year by Tipu Trustee, associated with Pak Wing Tseung of that Ōrākei address and Winston Wanqian Wang of Remuera. The site is 1289sq m and the 1930s house 625sq m according to records. Its rating valuation was $17.5m at the time of the sale.

Goodall said despite prices coming off nationally since late last year, big deals like the $20m sale were still occurring, which was a good sign.

"As per usual, the premium end of the market beats to its own drum so has continued to turn over with some elite properties and subsequent prices changing hands," he said.

It was hard to compare sales year-on-year due to the smaller number of properties at that end of the market meaning results can be contingent on what happens to be listed to be sold at the time.

"But with multiple $10m-plus sales occurring, it shows we've still had a fair bit of action," Goodall said.

No 2. Top floor, Ōrākei Rd apartment, Remuera $16.5m

Goodall has said said the most expensive apartment sold in New Zealand went this year in a $16.5m deal.

That sale was in one of the city's most expensive suburbs.

Plans for the penthouse at Elm Remuera, now built. Photo / supplied

"It's a record for a single apartment sale in New Zealand," Goodall said when searching the title of the just-finished Remuera penthouse on Ōrākei Rd. The property also set an apartment valuation record, put at $19 million by Auckland Council in the project where 13 apartments sold for $57m, according to developer Martin Cooper.

No 3. Point Wells Rd, Point Wells, $13m

Point Wells lifestyle block: one of the most expensive properties sold this year. Photo / Property Value

Goodall said the third-most expensive was the sale of a Point Wells Rd lifestyle property north of the city near Ōmaha for $13m, in a transaction settled on January 15. Property records show Anthony and Barbara Gorton as owners.

Advertising showed a large north-east facing waterfront land holding of 4.4ha, across the water from the Ōmaha Golf Course in a private, tranquil, secure setting.

No 4. Victoria Ave, Remuera, $12m

This former convent run by the Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny was reported as being for sale for the first time in 70 years, promoted as being a chance to build a dream mansion on 2819sq m in the double grammar zone.

The big place on Victoria Ave, Remuera. Photo / Property Value

Michelle Tingjia Wu, Wei Zou and Yumin Jin are now listed as the current owners. When it was listed, the property had a CV of only $8.8m in 2017. It was advertised last March.

No 5. Remuera Rd, Remuera, $12m

Property records show Murray and Jo-Anne Bolton sold this big house on a 1774sq m site to Shuzhao Li. Goodall said the sale occurred in May.

This huge, stately home on Remuera Rd sold this year. Photo / OneRoof

Bolton was the rich-lister who won the right to travel to the Us by private jet then self-isolate at home, resulting in his being inundated with requests for assistance from Kiwis trapped abroad under the MIQ system.

No 6. Rānui Rd, Remuera, $11.4m

The Ranui Rd home in Remuera. Photo / Property Value

This house dating back to 1910 has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sold on May 19 when its CV was $11m. Property records show Ulmer Trustee Services owns it. That's associated with Peter and Stephanie Ulmer.

No 7. Oceanbeach Rd, Mount Maunganui, $11m

Goodall said this sale was made on May 26. Property records show it is now owned by Kylie Richardson.

This Mount Maunganui sale was one of the top in New Zealand this year. Photo / Property Value

The futuristic-looking home was built in 1988 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It stands on an 838sq m site and has 336sq m of floor area.

No 8. Riverland Rd, Kumeū, $11m

This 10.8ha lifestyle property in the Rodney area was sold on May 6, Goodall said. Property records show the house has 920sq m of floor area and was built in 1995. It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Riverland Rd property at Kumeu. Photo / Property Value

Goodall said it sold on June 7 this year. Property records indicate the property was sold by Cobalt Nominees to Richard and Beverly Crowther.

No 9. Victoria Ave, Remuera, $11m

This sale on February 21 this year was of a 1158sq m site with a 543sq m house on it. The house was built in 2020 and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and had a rating valuation of $9.9m when it went for $11m.

The new Victoria Ave house is on a 1158sq m site. Photo / Property Value

Property records show it is now owned by Rachael Parkin and Wayne Besant.

No 10. Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui, $10m

The sale of this Marine Pde home at the mount was one of the year's most expensive. Photo / Property Value

This 424sq m house on an 819sq m section was built in 1995 and has five bedrooms. It is across the road from the golden stretch of sand and near the centre of town. The current owner is shown as Golden Homes. It was sold by Ian and Gaye Jennings.

No 11. Arthur St, Freemans Bay, $9.3m

This Arthur St home in Freemans Bay went for $9.3m in April. Photo / Property Value

Goodall said this property was sold on April 14. The site is 495sq m and the house dating back to around 1900 is 324sq m.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms but records on ownership are unavailable.