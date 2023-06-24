Win with Spy

Last weekend, Australian award-winning chef Frank Camorra launched Saturday Paella and Pincho which is served up from midday until 4pm at MoVida in Britomart’s Seafarers building in central Auckland.

The menu features pinchos, tapas, paellas and plenty of Spanish wine from Basque country and beyond.

Spy has the opportunity for you and three friends to find out what all the hype is about on Saturday, July 8 with a prize package worth $300.

Graze your Saturday afternoon away with friends and family in an atmosphere reminiscent of one of Spain’s beloved bars.

Fill in the form below by Friday, June 30 to be in to win.

The winner will be drawn and notified by email on July 3.







