Win with Splore 2023 and Canvas

Missed out on tickets to the festival of the summer? Splore 2023 and Canvas have a fabulous prize: a double pass, that includes GA camping, to give away to one lucky winner valued at $820.

Splore, a cultural and musical extravaganza held in Tāpakapanga Regional Park from February 24-26, is a festival like none other, with sustainable practices and dazzling arts and music.

To be in the draw to win, fill in the form below.

Entries close Feb 17 at 5pm.

For more info on Splore, visit www.splore.net