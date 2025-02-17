WIN: One of ten double movie passes to Hard Truths

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hard Truths Movie

Mike Leigh returns with a study of family and the ties that bind.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Pansy, a woman prone to tirades against her husband, son, and others. Her sister, played by Michele Austin, is a single mother with a life different from Pansy’s. This film takes us into kinship, duty, and love within family.

Hard Truths will be in cinemas on 13 March 2025 but you can watch the trailer here. Enter our competition for a chance to win one of ten double passes.

