Win one of four double passes to the Whanganui Home & Lifestyle event efwqjdjqw

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show returns on August 12 to 13, featuring an impressive lineup of over 120 companies presenting a wide array of products, ranging from bathrooms, furniture, heating, and insulation to outdoor living, homeware, appliances, artisan food, and much more.

Don’t pass up the chance to explore exclusive show-only offers throughout the weekend. Take advantage of the earlybird ticket sales and secure your spot now to enjoy fantastic savings. Alternatively, participate in our competition below for a chance to win one of four double passes.