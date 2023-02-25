WIN A PRIZE PACK VALUED AT $650 WITH CANVAS AND LOGITECH

Be inspired to dive back into work or school with the latest tech from Logitech.

If the back-to-work and back-to-school grind has you on struggle street, it might be time to give your desk-space a freshen-up with new tech from Logitech that will make you feel all the more productive.

Designed for work from home, work from office and even on-the-go needs the Logitech K380 Multi Device Bluetooth Keyboard and M350 Pebble Mouse are practical, portable and lightweight plus they’ll give your workspace a touch of vibrancy to make productivity fun again. Wirelessly connect the mouse and keyboard to your computer, tablet or smartphone and master your tasks from anywhere, anytime. Available in graphite, sand or lavender so you can match your tech to your style.

With virtual meetings becoming a daily reality it’s essential to have a good quality headset and web camera on hand, but why settle for boring? The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headset and Brio 500 Webcam allow you to be yourself at work and home, even if that means slippers under the desk. Regardless of where you are, a flip-to-mute noise cancelling mic means blocking out background noise and auto light correction means you can always sound and look your best. Available in graphite, off white and rose to boot, so there is no compromising on the looks.

Up motivation levels and add a touch of fun to your workspace or your kids’ desk space with these modern tech must-haves from Logitech. Win one of two Logitech back to work or school packs (valued at $659.70 each).

BACK TO WORK OR SCHOOL PRIZE PACK WITH LOGITECH

1x Logitech K380 Multi Device Bluetooth Keyboard (RRP$99.95)

1x Logitech M350 Pebble Mouse (RRP$59.95)

1x Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Headphones (RRP$299.90)

1x Logitech BRIO 500 Webcam (RRP$199.90)

This competition closes at 5pm Friday 10 March 2023