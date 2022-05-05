Win a private tour of Auckland Museum's new exhibition – Ancient Greeks.

Frieze block showing a battle between Greek and Amazon warriors, marble, about 350 BCE. © The Trustees of the British Museum

Canvas is thrilled to partner with Auckland Museum for their highly anticipated international exhibition – Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes.



The exhibition, opening Friday 10th June exclusively at Tāmaki Paenga Hira - Auckland War Memorial Museum, is the largest selection of Classical world artefacts ever loaned by the British Museum to Aotearoa, curated from the British Museum's extensive collections of Ancient Greek culture. It will showcase a wide range of treasures and stories and feature a selection of iconic sculptures, including a frieze from the Mausoleum at Halikarnassos, one of the seven wonders of the Ancient World.



To celebrate this partnership, Canvas is hosting an exclusive event for its readers. Hosted by Canvas editor Sarah Daniell, ten winners will score a double pass to join her for a night at the museum on a private tour of the exhibition before it opens to the public. The event will be held on the evening of June 2nd with food and beverages provided.



To go in the draw to win one of 10 double passes, enter via the form below. App users click here to enter

The competition closes May 25th. All entrants must be able to make their way to Auckland Museum on the night of the event.



*The highly anticipated international exhibition opens Friday 10th June exclusively at Tāmaki Paenga Hira, Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Tickets on sale in May 2022 from aucklandmuseum.com