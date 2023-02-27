Voyager 2022 media awards
WIN A DOUBLE PASS TO THE COVI MOTORHOME SUPERSHOW

NZ Herald
Herald Travel has teamed up with the Covi Motorhome Caravan & Outdoor Supershow to bring you the chance to plan future road trip getaways in style.

We have 10 double passes to give away for the show — New Zealand’s biggest motorhome and caravan expo, this year on March 17-19 at ASB Showgrounds, Auckland — so you and a friend can check out the latest in the RV lifestyle.

To enter fill in your details and answer this question below: Where would you go for a dream motorhome holiday, and why?

Entries close at 5pm on Monday March 6.

Winners will be notified by email, terms and conditions apply.

