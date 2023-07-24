Win a double pass for the Hamilton Women’s Lifestyle Expo

Supplied Image

Mark your calendars for the Hamilton Women’s Lifestyle Expo, making its way to Claudelands Events Centre on 19th and 20th August. This event will be a remarkable gathering of 180 top-notch lifestyle companies all conveniently housed under one roof.

You’ll find a wide range of fashion, beauty products, artisan goods, delightful gifts, and delectable gourmet food, making it the ultimate occasion for a fantastic girls’ day out. Secure your spot with earlybird tickets starting from just $8 – save your spot by booking now. Additionally, you can enter our competition below for a chance to win one of four double passes. Don’t miss out!