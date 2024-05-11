Win a deluxe getaway to Queenstown with LUMA

LUMA 2024 is kicking off winter and will be lighting up Queenstown this King’s Birthday Weekend.

To celebrate its ninth year, in partnership with Air New Zealand and Novotel Lakeside Queenstown, LUMA is giving away a weekend in Queenstown for one lucky New Zealand Herald reader. Enjoy a double pass for one night at LUMA 2024 (either the night of the 1st or 2nd of June), a deluxe 2-night stay (1st to 2nd of June) at Novotel Lakeside Queenstown for you and one guest, with return flights from Auckland to Queenstown, courtesy of Air New Zealand.

LUMA is transforming the Queenstown Gardens into a symphony of lights and sounds by the best local, national, and international artists and performers. Festivalgoers can expect soundscapes, live music, illuminated art, sculptures, sonic environments, interactive performances and local eats.

The competition runs May 12-19, 2024. Entries close 11:59pm Sunday 19 May 2024. To enter, fill in the form below. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on LUMA, visit luma.nz