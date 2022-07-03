UNLEASH YOUR WORDS - Tauranga Youth Writing Competition

Bay of Plenty Times, The Hits, Bake Shack, and Bookrapt are calling all young writers in Tauranga!

It’s time to put your storytelling skills to the test in our Youth Writing Competition. Get ready to unleash your creativity and take us on a thrilling journey through your upside down world.

This competition is open to all students in Years 4-6 in Tauranga. to be in to win submit a story around 350 words on the following topic: You come home and find that everything in your house is upside down. What happened?

Prize Details:

First Prize: $150 Prezzy Card

Second Prize: $60 Prezzy Card

Third Prize: $40 Prezzy Card

Make sure to submit your entry by Wednesday, 19th July 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

To enter the competition, please fill in the form below.















