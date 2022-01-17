Terms and conditions: Win an elegant lunch onboard the all-new Norwegian Spirit for you & a friend

SPECIFIC COMPETITION TERMS

Competition Overview:

Norwegian Cruise Line (hereinafter, the “Promoter”) and New Zealand Herald / NZME (the “Partner”) are offering subscribers an opportunity to win an exclusive three-course lunch and ship tour onboard the all-new Norwegian Spirit when she visits Tauranga on Friday 15 March 2024 and Auckland on Saturday 16 March 2024.

Hosted by NCL and NZ Herald Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes, this exclusive experience is limited to 20 lucky subscribers from Auckland and 10 lucky subscribers from Tauranga. Each winning subscriber is permitted to bring a guest.

The Promotion begins at 9:01 a.m. New Zealand (NZDT) on 22 February 2024 and ends at 11:59 PM (NZDT) on Friday 1st March 2024 (“Promotional Period”).

How to enter:

To be eligible, you must be 18 years or over and a current paid NZ Herald newspaper or Herald Premium subscriber at the time of the prize draw at 9am New Zealand (NZDT) Monday 3 March 2024.



Enter the prize draw by completing the competition entry form at nzherald.co.nz/win. Promotion is a game of chance. Entrants must complete all mandatory fields including first name, last name, email address, phone number and agree to the Specific and Standard terms and conditions.



All valid, complete, eligible entries will go in the draw to win. The winner will be selected at random by NZ Herald and contacted directly by NZ Herald on Monday 3rd March 2024. Limit one entry per person. *No purchase or obligation necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.



Eligibility:

This competition (the “Promotion”), run by Norwegian Cruise Line. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age or older. Entrants must be a New Zealand resident. All employees of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are excluded from entering the competition. Entrants who are employees of New Zealand Herald are also excluded from this competition. This Promotion is void where prohibited by law. The Promoter’s decisions are final and binding on matters relating to this Promotion. This Promotion is governed by the laws of New Zealand, and all federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply.

The Winner and their companion MUST have valid documentation at the date of the visit to the ship, including but not limited to valid passports and visas, which meet the requirements of immigration and other port and government authorities to visit the ship.

Winners will be notified by email or phone.

The Prize:

Twenty (20) winners will be drawn from Auckland and ten (10) winners will be drawn from Tauranga and will win a lunch and ship tour for two (2) onboard Norwegian Spirit from Tauranga on Friday 15 March 2024 and Auckland on Saturday 16 March 2024.

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Promoter in its sole discretion reserves the right to substitute the prize of equal or greater value if advertised prize becomes unavailable. Promoter’s determinations regarding the awarding of the prize is final. No prize substitutions except as provided herein. Prize is non-transferable. The prize will only be valid and able to be redeemed on the date specified in the winner’s prize communication (Email). Winner must claim the prize by notifying Norwegian Cruise Line of the details specified in the winner’s prize communication. Winner and all guests boarding must be over 18 years of age, have a valid passport or New Zealand drivers’ licence which must be provided in advance to Norwegian Cruise Line and shown when boarding the ship. All guests must stay with their Norwegian Cruise Line team member throughout the tour and lunch. The above is for a day site inspection only. All guests must have disembarked the ship by 2:30pm. This prize is non-transferable and nominated accompanying guest cannot be altered once details have been submitted. Prize can only be used on the nominated date, city and time. In the event that this prize cannot take place onboard the ship due to health/safety reasons, restrictions or circumstances outside the promoter’s control, the promoter reserves the right to withdraw the prize without compensation

NOTE: The prize package is lunch and ship tour only. All other expenses, including travel and accommodation, to get to the cruise line at Auckland Port are at the winner’s expense.

Prize Winners:

Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission to use winner and guest’s name and/or likeness by Promoter and/or Partner for purposes of advertising, editorial and trade purposes without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. By accepting prize, winners represent that they have complied with all rules of this promotion and agree to release Promoter and Partner and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors and employees, crew members, media partners, printers of promotional material, promotional material suppliers, and advertising, promotion and other coordinating agencies involved in the promotion from any and all liability for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind sustained in connection with the use, acceptance, possession or awarding of prize or participation in any prize or related activities. Winners further acknowledge that Sponsor has not made, and is not liable or responsible for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including, but not limited to, its quality, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the official rules and the decisions of Promoter and Partner which are final and binding in all respects. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. Entries become the property of Sponsor/Partner and will not be acknowledged. Winners acknowledge that they will need to complete a health questionnaire prior to embarkation.

Privacy:

By entering you agree to be contacted by the Promoter for marketing purposes. The collection, use and disclosure of personal information provided in connection with this Promotion is governed by the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at https://www.ncl.com/au/en/about-us/privacy-policy.

STANDARD PROMOTION OR COMPETITION RULES

Definitions:

‘NZME’ means all companies in the NZME Group including but not limited to NZME Holdings Limited, NZME Publishing Limited, NZME Radio Limited and all brands and operating companies controlled by or associated with those entities. The ‘Partner’ is NZME.

‘Disqualified Participants’ are:

(a) all NZME employees, all employees of participating partners, sponsors or promoters and/or advertising agencies and their Immediate Families;



(b) all people under the age of 18 years where the prize incorporates air travel or any other element which would be illegal to supply to a person under the age of 18 years;



(c) all people who have won a prize from the channel/station running this promotion in the last 14 days. If the previously won prize was valued at over $1000 the winner must stand-down from entering for a period of 90 days.



‘Immediate Families’ include spouses, grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren, whether by marriage, past marriages, remarriage, adoption, co-habitation or other family extension.

Entry:

1. These Promotion or Competition Rules (‘the Rules’) apply to all NZME Promotions or Competitions (collectively the ‘Promotion’) conducted on or off air and by means of any medium – o n l i n e , radio, print, or a connected device. The Rules may change from time to time.

2. If a particular Promotion has specific rules or terms (’the ‘Specific Rules’) those Specific Rules will apply if there is any inconsistency with the Rules.

3. Unless otherwise stated in the Specific Rules registration, entry or vote is limited to 1 per person. Where multiple registrations, entries or votes are acceptable, each must be made separately.

4. Entry into the Promotion is deemed to be acceptance of the Rules and the Specific Rules and confirmation that the entrant has the necessary authority (for example from the bill payer or owner of a telephone) to enter the Promotion.

5. No purchase is necessary to win or participate in the Promotion, unless specified in the Specific Rules.

6. The Promotion is open to New Zealand Residents only. Disqualified Participants may not enter in the Promotion.

7. NZME reserves the right to exclude any person from participating in the Promotion on reasonable grounds.

8. NZME reserves the right to refuse to award any prize to an entrant who NZME decides (in its sole discretion) has violated the Rules (including the Specific Rules), gained unfair advantage in participating in the Promotion or won using fraudulent means.

9. By participating, entrants grant NZME exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, videos, voices and likeness in connection with the Promotion and for future promotion and marketing purposes and waive any claims to royalty, right or remuneration for such use.

10. All entrant personal details must be valid and up to date and will be held by NZME and may be used for the purpose of the Promotion and for future promotion and marketing purposes in accordance with the NZME Privacy policy unless otherwise directed by contestants at the time of entry.

11. You consent to NZME sharing the personal information you have provided upon entry into this competition with third parties as required in order to provide the prize to you.

12. Personal information provided at the time of entry is presumed to be true and, in the case of text or email notification – active, through to and beyond the date of the Promotion’s completion.

13. Where the Promotion involves texting, the following apply:

a) Standard sms text charges will apply, unless otherwise stated in the Specific Rules and will depend on the entrant’s particular plan or agreement with their phone service provider;



b) Any form of automated text message is invalid;



c) The telephone number from which the entry was made will be stored in a database. The entrant has a two-business-day period from the time of entry to request removal from the database. If no request is made it is deemed acceptance that the information can be used for future promotion and marketing purposes; and



d) NZME takes no responsibility for text costs incurred after the Promotion has closed as stipulated in the Specific Rules.



Winning the Prize:

14. Only the person who originally entered the Promotion can be awarded the prize (the ‘Winner’).

15. The Winner will be determined in the manner set out in the Rules or the Specific Rules – if not specified then as determined by the Promoter who shall for this purpose be deemed the judge (the ‘Judge’).

16. The Judge’s determination of the Winner will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

17. The Winner will be notified by email, phone (voice or text), mail or in person and must be available for the preparation of all publicity that may be required by NZME. Where attempts to contact the Winner fail (eg when the Winner cannot be contacted by phone after three attempts or mail sent is returned) the Judge will select another winner. If, after successful notification, the prize is not collected within two months of being announced it will be regarded as forfeit. (Note: 3 attempts to contact the Winner will include individual calls to any numbers provided at the time of entry. However, should the prize’s total worth equal less than NZD$250 and be a live to-air draw, only one failed attempt at contact will be acceptable before the Judge selects another winner.)

18. The Prize is not redeemable for cash or transferable. No other family members, friends, office associates or any other person will be able to participate on the Winner’s behalf. In the event that the Prize specified in the Competition becomes unavailable for any reason the promoter reserves the right to withdraw the prize without compensation.

19. Where the Winner is required to claim the prize in person, they must provide proper identification (eg driver’s licence, passport, birth certificate). If the Winner is under the age of 18 years their parent or legal guardian must accompany the Winner or give their prior written consent to the award of the Prize.

20. The Winner takes the Prize entirely at his/her own risk and indemnifies NZME in respect of any claim for any accident, injury, property damage or loss of life that may occur in connection with the prize. The Winner is responsible for all insurance, tax or other costs that may be associated with the Prize. Where the Prize has associated terms and conditions the Winner accepts the Prize subject to those terms and conditions and restrictions.

NZME Responsibility:

21. NZME reserves the right to amend, vary, extend or discontinue a Promotion at any stage, for any reason.

22. NZME takes no responsibility for any inability to enter, complete, continue or conclude the Promotion due to equipment or technical malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnection, texts with a misspelt keyword, texts to an incorrect shortcode, Force Majeure or otherwise.

23. To the fullest extent permitted by law NZME will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever (including but not limited to direct or consequential loss) or for personal injury as a result of Promotion entry or winning the prize.

24. Where the Prize is to be supplied by an entity outside NZME control and that entity fails, for whatever reason, to supply the prize, NZME has no responsibility for the provision of the Prize and is not obliged to provide an alternative prize or to take legal action to require the Prize supplier to provide the Prize.

Acceptance:

25. Participation in the Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 27. If the Winner does not accept these Terms and Conditions the prize will be forfeited.

General NCL Terms & Conditions:

Sponsor/Partner reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion should a virus, bugs or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor/Sponsor corrupt the administration, security or proper play of the Promotion. In such event, the prize may be awarded by random drawing from among eligible entries received up to the date/time of corruption or modification, to the extent feasible. Sponsor/Partner is not responsible for late, lost, incomplete, or misdirected entries; computer system, phone line, electronic equipment, computer hardware, software or programme malfunctions, or other errors; failures or delays in computer transmissions or network connections; problems downloading entries from the web site; or for any other technical problems related to web site entries. Sponsor/Partner is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information, whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilised in the Promotion, or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the Promotion. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of a dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorised account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorised account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organisation (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Disputes:

Except where prohibited, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor/Partner, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Florida or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida. Jurisdiction and venue shall be solely within the courts of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this promotion or any Prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. In addition, by participating in this Promotion, each entrant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor/Partner from and against any and all damages, losses, costs and expenses (including amounts paid in settlement and reasonable attorneys’ fees) incurred by Sponsor in connection with any third-party claim, demand, liability, suit, proceeding or action arising out of or resulting from (i) breach or alleged breach of any representations, warranties or agreements of entrant (as applicable) hereunder, or (ii) entrant’s possession, use or misuse of any prize or component thereof.

Sponsor:

The sponsor of this promotion is NCL Australia Pty Ltd. Level 7, 99 Elizabeth St Sydney NSW 2000.

Partner:

The Partner of this promotion is NZME. ‘NZME’ means all companies in the NZME Group including but not limited to NZME Holdings Limited, NZME Publishing Limited, NZME Radio Limited and all brands and operating companies controlled by or associated with those entities.