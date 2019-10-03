Premium Subscribers: Win one of three Sunbeam hand mixers

No more waiting for ingredients such as butter to reach room temperature before baking. The Mixmaster® HeatSoft™ Hand Mixer soften butter 12 times faster than leaving butter on the counter for 30 minutes with unique HeatSoft™ Technology which gently brings ingredients to room temperature whilst mixing for smoother, creamier and faster baking.
With the push of a button, warm air gently heats the beaters and gets ingredients to ideal mixing temperature in one step. Heatsoft
- 270 watt powerful motor + 200 watt heater
- Heatsoft function for smoother, creamier batters
- 7 speed settings
- Includes stainless steel beaters, dough hooks and a whisk
- Case for easy storage
- Magnetic nozzle removes for easy cleaning
