Premium Subscribers: Win one of three Sunbeam hand mixers

Supplied Image

No more waiting for ingredients such as butter to reach room temperature before baking. The Mixmaster® HeatSoft™ Hand Mixer soften butter 12 times faster than leaving butter on the counter for 30 minutes with unique HeatSoft™ Technology which gently brings ingredients to room temperature whilst mixing for smoother, creamier and faster baking.

With the push of a button, warm air gently heats the beaters and gets ingredients to ideal mixing temperature in one step. Heatsoft

270 watt powerful motor + 200 watt heater

Heatsoft function for smoother, creamier batters

7 speed settings

Includes stainless steel beaters, dough hooks and a whisk

Case for easy storage

Magnetic nozzle removes for easy cleaning





Competition closes on Tuesday, September 5th, 2﻿023. Terms and Conditions apply.



