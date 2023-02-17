The Son

Peter’s busy life with new partner Beth and their baby thrown into disarray when his ex‐wife Kate turns up with their troubled and distant teenage son, Nicholas, setting the family on a dangerous, changing the course of their lives forever. Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins. In cinemas from February 9th 2023, from filmmaker Florian Zeller (Academy Award winning writer & director of The Father). View the trailer here.

Competition closes on Tuesday 28th February 2023.