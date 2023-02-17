Cocaine Bear

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. In cinemas from the 23rd of February, 2023. Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2). View the trailer here.

