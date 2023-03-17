Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Promotions

Premium subscribers: Win one of five Sunbeam Air Purifiers

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Sunbeam Air Purifier

Sunbeam Air Purifier

The Sunbeam Fresh Protect Air Purifier features a premium, sleek design that seamlessly integrates into the home. Eliminate airborne pollutants through to a 360 air intake system which efficiently captures air from all around the room. The UV light and Ioniser provide added protection by efficiently reducing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Valued at $399.99.

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of five Sunbeam Air Purifiers.

Competition closes on Friday 31st March 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

Fill out my online form.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Promotions