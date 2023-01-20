Garment Steamer

Convenient fabric handheld steamer freshens up garments quickly and easily for fast, wrinkle-free results. The Sunbeam Power Steam Handheld Garment Steamer conveniently freshens garments quickly and easily for fast, wrinkle-free results. With 18 minutes of continuous steam and 300ml water tank capacity, you can steam without having to stop and refill the water tank. Includes 4 accessories for delicate fabrics, heavier fabrics, lint removal and more.

Herald Premium subscribers: be in to win one of five Power Steam Handheld Garment Steamer.

The competition closes at 4pm on Tuesday 31st January, 2023.







