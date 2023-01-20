Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium subscribers: Win one of five IGLOO Lattitude 60 QT Roller Chilly Bins

This IGLOO chilly bin* includes four self-drain cup holders in the lid and a mobile device stand with tall “backstop” which allows you to park phones & tablets off the ground for easy viewing. Plus, a triple snap leak-resistant drain plug that allows easy draining of melted ice and oversized wheels for easy transport. Capacity 56 litres.

*Colour may vary.

Herald Premium subscribers: be in to win one of five IGLOO Lattitude 60 QT Roller Chilly Bins.

The competition closes at 4pm on Tuesday 31st January, 2023.

