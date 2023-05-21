Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s Simple Gifts

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho is particularly fond of the flute, and in her 2001 concerto Aile du Songe the soloist is like ‘a lone, high flying bird whose shadow forms different images.’ Outstanding Australian flautist Ana de la Vega soars in this delicate, ethereal music.

Copeland’s meditative Quiet City, and especially his evergreen Appalachian Spring, are hymns to an America of open air, small towns, wide horizons.

Ravel’s fairytale ballet is a seamless flow of enchantment, finishing with a rapturous vision of a magical garden.

Conductor Elena Schwarz

Flute Ana de la Vega

Copland Appalachian Spring

Kaija Saariaho Aile du Songe

Copland Quiet City

Ravel Mother Goose (complete ballet)

