Premium subscribers: Win 1 of 2 double passes to Synthony In The Domain

NZME is proud to be the official and exclusive media partner of Synthony In The Domain. Featuring the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra alongside guest vocalists, DJs and instrumentalists, Synthony In The Domain introduces the Stonewood Homes Wine & Food Village, a second DJ Stage and a General Capital VIP Garden. Plus, special guests SACHI with more acts to be announced soon.

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of two double passes to Synthony In The Domain.

To enter simply complete the form below, app users click here to enter.

Competition closes 4pm Tuesday 27 September 2022.