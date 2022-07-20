Premium subscribers: Win 1 of 10 double passes to The Quiet Girl movie

The Quiet Girl is the breakout Irish-language film from Colm Bairéad set in rural Ireland in 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. Coming to NZ cinemas July 21.

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of ten double passes to watch The Quiet Girl movie.

To enter simply complete the form below, app users click here to enter.

Competition closes 5pm Monday 1 August 2022.