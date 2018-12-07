WIN WITH THE HERALD

Booksellers NZ

is the membership association for more than 185 booksellers nationwide. It provides member benefits and advocacy to the bookselling sector and works with New Zealand publishers to promote the best books.

Proud of our local book industry, it encourages kiwis to take advantage of the knowledge of our well-read booksellers this Christmas and shop local.

Advertisement

This year, Booksellers NZ has generously donated $500 worth of gift vouchers to one lucky Weekend reader to spend on books!

Fill in the form below to be into win, good luck!