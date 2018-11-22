The Auckland Tuatara, New Zealand's newest professional sporting franchise take on the might of the Australian Baseball League this summer.

Featuring a number of former Major League players, future Major League stars and a host of leading local players.

The Tuatara will play three weekends of games in Auckland this November-December at McLeod Park in Te Atatu.

Be a part of history and see America's past time, including all the ball park entertainment that makes baseball special, with a Kiwi twist.

Advertisement

Tickets, memberships and more at AucklandTuatara.com

Auckland Tuatara's three-week home schedule at McLeod Park begins Friday 23rd - Sunday 25 November against three-time reigning ABL champions; the Brisbane Bandits.

Auckland Tuatara continue their three-week home schedule at McLeod Park from Friday 30th - Sunday 2 December taking on Canberra Cavalry in the Australian Baseball League.

Auckland Tuatara finish their three-week home schedule at McLeod Park from Friday 7 December - Sunday 9 December taking on the Sydney Blue Sox in the ABL.

Register below to win tickets to any of the Auckland Tuatara Home Games.