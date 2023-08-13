Do Something Blue this September

Do Something Blue to help a mate through this September – Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

If you haven’t been directly affected by prostate cancer you’re bound to know someone who has.

Today, somewhere in New Zealand, 10 men – fathers, brothers, husbands, sons or best mates – will be told they have prostate cancer. More than 4,000 will be diagnosed this year.

The funds you raise will help the Prostate Cancer Foundation provide the support services that they and their families need, advocate for improved standards of care and invest in research that will not only save their lives but help them live their best life beyond diagnosis.

Every dollar raised during Blue September makes this possible – every effort, every activity, every dollar, every cent, however small. Every little makes a lot.

To show your support with a donation, click here