Be into win an Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven plus carry cover and peel.

With a few more public holidays and long weekends ahead of us before winter really sets in, there’s still time to fit in a camping holiday. And if you want to take your getaway to the next level, we’re giving you the chance to win the ultimate outdoor pizza oven to give your campfire dinners a gourmet twist.

With the official launch of its new local website nz.ooni.com, Kiwis can now easily purchase Ooni’s range of multi-fuelled portable, outdoor ovens, famous for their ability to reach a temperature of 500°C in under 15 minutes and cook incredible pizzas in 60 seconds. Also available is the full range of Ooni pizza making tools and accessories.

The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is ideal for cooking outdoors. It’s light at 12kg, compact, ready in 15 minutes and has multiple fuel options for maximum cooking flexibility making it popular with campers and outdoor enthusiasts.

We have one Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, a carry over and 12″ pizza peel to give away, valued at $878.98.

The competition closes on Monday April 17. Terms and conditions apply.












