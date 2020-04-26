COMMENT

If I somehow inadvertently caused level 4 lockdown, I apologise.

You see, about six weeks ago I was a little over a life of rushing and being busy.

I was juggling three kids, two jobs, athletics coaching, taking kids to sports and training, cooking, housework and maintaining my OCD cleaning addiction.

Eventually I threw my hands in the air and declared I just wish I could have time at home with my family and go nowhere.

And just like that, here were are.

Of course the coronavirus pandemic is devastating for the world. We have lost our jobs, families are suffering and the true extent of the financial crisis is yet to be determined.

Many are living week to week thanks to the Government's wage subsidies. But the 12-week mark is looming. Where to then?

The eternal optimist in me has in part been grateful for this time. There has been an ability to stop, breathe and spend quality basic time with our kids that hasn't cost money.

Part of that, of course, has been homeschooling. And with three of them, aged 9 and twin 5-year-olds, it has at times been highly frustrating.

Take the day we had to create a collage made from autumn leaves. Sounds fun right?

We headed out around the neighbourhood only to curse the level 4 lockdown as the keen gardeners in our street had picked up practically every stray leaf in sight.

Eventually we scavenged a bag big enough for three collages, took them inside and started gluing some creative magic.

But glue stick on little fingers, dried leaves going everywhere and a clean freak don't mix.

Then there's explaining alphabet sounds. Why does a C sound like a K - except for when the C sounds like an S?

Don't get me started on Year 5 maths. This was Dad's time to shine.

There's been a few tense moments, but I've never felt so involved in our children's learning. I know their strengths and their weaknesses and am in a much better place to help them improve.

Going back to school this week for some children is going to seem strange and a bit lonely. They won't be able to rush up and hug their mates and run around on the field playing touch.

We are keeping ours at home a bit longer and despite the frustrations, I'm quietly looking forward to it.

I might just drop a few hints to the teacher about autumn collages though.

