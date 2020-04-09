SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

Bay of Plenty doctors are calling for a ban on online alcohol sales during the Covid-19 lockdown after seeing a spike in family violence and further strains on the public health system.

Some say the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Is alcohol essential?