The Ministry of Education is formulating plans if temporary school closures are needed in the Bay while aged care facilities tighten health protocols as coronavirus fears deepen.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement it was reviewing their plans for Covid-19 prevention.

Katrina Casey, the Ministry of Education's deputy secretary of sector enablement and support, said the ministry was also planning for longer-term school closures.

"Over the next two days, we are contacting all schools and kura to understand what support they or their students will need in this situation."

The ministry was in a position to respond quickly, she said, and they were working closely with regional health authorities to support schools as needed should a case or cases occur.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh said it was working with the ministry to provide parents with up-to-date information.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh said they are keeping up-to-date with plans by the Ministry of Education. Photo / File

Closing the school was something they found "deeply concerning" but they were developing platforms for students to learn at home, he said.

"We're running a workshop for using Zoom and Google Docs, so we're gearing up," he said.

"The vast majority of our students have devices and can access the internet, so we're fairly confident that if the school closed, that the vast majority of our students would be able to access high-quality learning."

Parents had been contacting the school for advice on how to best handle Covid-19, he said.

"We're giving them the general advice from the Ministry of Health about regular hand washing, sneezing into tissues or their elbow, and trying not to touch their face," Walsh said.

However, students were more concerned with schools events such as the ball and sports events being cancelled than with Covid-19 potentially arriving in Rotorua, he said.

"We just had to cancel a sporting trip to Hawaii, which was meant to fly out on Sunday morning, which is very disappointing," Walsh said.

"The main concern is the economic impact ... some students are concerned about their parents and the impact it will have on them."

Post Primary Teachers' Association president Jack Boyle said members were "very concerned" about the pandemic and were receiving good advice from the Ministries of Health and Education.

The ministry has also given advice for parents through their website about how to talk to children about Covid-19.

"Children look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events," they said.

"If you are able to stay informed and realistic, it will be easier for you to reassure children effectively as well."

The ministry's advice includes giving age-appropriate answers to questions, to reassure children if they have not been in contact with someone who is unwell, and to monitor social media and television.

They have also released a video featuring Dr Michelle Dickinson, which aims to educate children about Covid-19.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Retirement Village Association executive director John Collyns, said residents in retirement villages were "active, independent older people" and were free to come and go as they saw fit.

John Collyns. Photo / File

The association had sent to member operators a fact sheet on how residents could protect themselves from Covid-19, along with a set of guidelines for village operators on measures they could take to protect residents, he said.

Collyns said the information was drawn from the Ministry of Health website and these guidelines were due to be revised, however, given the latest developments announced this weekend.

Bupa Villages and Aged Care New Zealand managing director, Carolyn Cooper, said all visitors were required to use hand sanitiser upon entry at sites and a new sign-in process with a health declaration form had been introduced.

Villages had stocked up on personal protective equipment, such as face masks, and were refreshing staff on infection prevention and control training, she said.

In line with Ministry of Health advice, visitors and employees could not come on-site if they were unwell, had been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 or had travelled overseas in the last 14 days.

Metlifecare chief executive, Glen Sowry, said the company had developed a Covid-19-specific pandemic plan and residents were kept up to date with how to protect themselves and fellow residents.

Sowry said friends and family were permitted to visit care homes and visitors were advised to not visit if they were unwell. Once onsite, visitors were told to maintain distance and practice correct cough and handwashing protocol.

He said large group visits had been cancelled or postponed and all visitors to villages were required to complete a health declaration form to confirm they were well upon arrival and were not at risk of carrying the virus.

Personal protective equipment, such as face masks, stock levels had been reviewed and villages were keeping a record of all visitors in case public health officials required this information to track and trace contacts.

If someone did fall ill with coronavirus, an outbreak management team would be convened and adhere to health officials' advice.

All resident homes were self-contained with private bathrooms and were suitable for self-isolation, Sowry said.