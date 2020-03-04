Women of Whanganui will come together this Friday to celebrate and recognise International Women's Day.

About 80 women will join Zonta Whanganui members at The Grand Hotel from 7am-8am on March 6 for the annual International Women's Day breakfast.

Event facilitator Dr Gillian White said the morning will celebrate the progress women have made in society but also acknowledge there are women who have not had opportunities.

Guests will receive breakfast and a chance to network and mingle with other women from around the district.

"We are participating in a day which is totally international and we're celebrating what women have achieved over the past centuries and recognising that in order to get where they are in many cases women have really had to power themselves."

White said women have had to be very strong and confident in their abilities and to know they have support from other women.

"While the situation is improving a lot, we have a way to go to with issues like violence against women, pay equity - particularly in New Zealand - and also acknowledging that some women in other parts of the world do not have privileges."

Guests will also hear from guest speaker Dr Kathryn Wightman, an award-winning artist working with glass.

White said Wightman will speak about her own life as a woman and how this has impacted her profession.

Although the breakfast is not on the official date of International Women's Day, it is part of Whanganui's La Fiesta that will be celebrating the day over the weekend.

Manager of the Women's Network and La Fiesta, Carla Donson said the festival only exists because of International Women's Day.

The festival has been running since February 10 and will wrap up with a live performance of Unlash the Boats with O Juliet performing from 4pm on Sunday, March 8, the official date of International Women's Day at Space Studio & Gallery.

"It's a very celebratory vibe for the International Women's Day weekend which is a really nice way for us to be finishing off the festival.

"We've been addressing some of those more meaty issues during the festival but it's nice to finish it off with a celebratory band."

Juliet McLean with guitarist Hamish Cameron and drummer Rob Ju will perform at Space Studio and Gallery on International Women's Day. Photo / Supplied

Ingrid Culliford will perform music from solo and alto flute women composers from 1902, 1911 and the 1970s and two New Zealand premiers with piano accompaniment Lisa Boessenkool at Jane Winstone from 4pm.

Donson said a large part of what they try and do with the festival is to not only celebrate local women but to raise awareness that there are many messages society can feed into from IWD.

"While many of those remain political there are opportunities there for us to look at celebrating success and marking achievements as well as identifying those things we need to do better."

Margi Keys will also be hosting a sunrise walk on Sunday, March 8 from 6.30am along the river.

To buy a ticket to the IWD breakfast contact Jan Graham 328 9392 or Laura Cleveland 345 5522.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go towards United Nations for Women projects to empower women throughout the world, White said.