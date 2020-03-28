One in three.

One in three New Zealand women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

One in three.

Let me leave that with you for a bit. Think of all the women you know or work with, all the women you see at meetings or the supermarket, all those beautiful mothers, sisters, daughters.

One in three.

The New Zealand Family Violence Clearinghouse figures for domestic violence in this country are shocking and disgusting.

I know some of these domestic violence survivors. I see the impact their experiences have had on their lives months, years, or even decades later. It breaks my heart. I see the fear in their eyes when voices are suddenly raised, the quiver in their voice as they stammer out "I'm sorry" for accidentally bumping into someone. No one deserves to live in this kind of fear. Sadly, too many do.

The issue of domestic violence is never far from the headlines but it has been in the spotlight after the tragic deaths of Hannah Clarke and her children in Australia. Our features writer Dawn Picken covers the issue in today's Inside Story and she has also written a column on it.

Advertisement

As Kiwis, rooting for the underdog is typically in our DNA. So why are so many men beating up innocent women and children? It is a terrible irony that in such modern times, so many behave like cavemen.

Yet, the real tragedy of this is those children growing up in broken homes, with broken bones, are far more likely to replicate the abuse as adults. Experts have long warned us of this and you only need a day in the local courtroom to find the evidence.

Domestic violence is a sick and unforgiving circle. And one that must broken.

Bashing up your partner is not and must not be the norm. The sooner our children from these homes realise this, hopefully, just hopefully, the sooner things can change.

I know we've all heard "we have to stand up to violence" before, and we do.

But perhaps we can do more, as a community and as individuals.

Abusers often try to isolate their victims from friends and family. I encourage people to know their neighbours and talk to colleagues. Be that shoulder to lean on for a person who might need it during tough times. Who knows? Creating such connections might just help empower someone trapped in a vicious relationship to leave.

Domestic violence is a cancer that wreaks its way through society. Like cancer, it's indiscriminate in who it affects. Money, status, gender, ethnicity and religion mean nothing. It's up to us as a community to stand tall and shake ourselves free of its chains.

Advertisement

If you see something, say something.

Enough's enough.

Domestic violence: Do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone for police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside to where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633; 2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843; womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450; areyouok.org.nz