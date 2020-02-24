It was a delay in the programme schedule which the always-orderly Alec McNab had not expected, but this was one that he enjoyed.

The life-long coach and administrator was running his final Whanganui Collegiate inter-house athletics meeting at Cooks Gardens on Saturday evening, before retiring from his administrator role at the school after 47 years.

The current generation of students to benefit from his organisational skills lined up to give their mentor a rousing farewell.

"There was a big school haka. I didn't expect any of it," McNab said.

"I did make the joke about liking meetings to run on time."

McNab is stepping down as WCS's Director of Athletics, approaching the end of a season where he is consolidating his positions – also stepping back from his leadership role with Athletics Wanganui, a position he had previously vacated before taking over again on a temporary basis from Jodie Brunger.

"I'm still going to be active in the club. More of a consultant, advisor," he said.

"I certainly want to go on coaching.

"It might be quite nice to go to meetings and do some commentary and not stress about whether the relay batons are all there."

McNab will also remain a coach for the elite-level athletes at WCS, with his successor as overall director being one of his many former proteges in Gilman Barnitt.

The WCS old boy Barnitt had recently been appointed as a strength and conditioning coach at the school.

Interestingly, he was part of McNab's first WCS inter-schools athletics team back in 1973.

Despite the added break for the haka and speeches, WCS Director of Sports Barry Touzel said the interschool event ran well under McNab's stewardship, as it has for many decades.

"Since 1973, Mr McNab has been involved in varying capacities at WCS, from Head of Physical Education, Housemaster, Director of Sport and Head Athletics Coach to mention a few.

"For 47 years, Mr McNab has been the cornerstone of athletics at WCS and achieved what very few have over this period.

"Numerous local, regional, national and Olympic athletes have benefited over these years from his passion and expertise.

"WCS thank him sincerely for his lifetime of giving to all Whanganui athletes."

A multiple time winner and almost annual nominee for Coach of the Year at the Whanganui Sports Awards, McNab will depart from his WCS administration position with a lot of fond memories.

"It was the 48th [inter-house] I've run, so there's been some pretty big moments.

"The principal asked the parents watching for a show of hands from any of them that I had coached, and all the hands went up."

McNab will also be continuing on with his popular Athletics Insight columns in the Whanganui Chronicle .