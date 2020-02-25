The Salvation Army's one-stop-shop has been officially opened in Rotorua today by community, iwi and church leaders.

The large building on the corner of Pukuatua and Amohia streets lay vacant for months before the Salvation Army packed up their various spots across the city to move into an "integrated space".

The Salvation Army's family store, community ministries, foodbank, church and conference space are now in one place and set to be instrumental for the city's most vulnerable.

Te Arawa Kaumatua Dr Ken Kennedy blessed the new building at dawn this morning and about 100 guests headed along to the official opening this afternoon, where a plaque was laid and a ribbon cut.

Corps officers Kylie and Ralph Overbye had been working since last November towards the move.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Mayor Steve Chadwick, corps officer Ralph Overbye and Te Arawa Kaumatua Dr Ken Kennedy at the opening of the building. Photo / Caroline Fleming

The pair were proud of how it had come together with Kylie describing the new space as the "lighthouse" of the city.

She said the new base was a welcoming light for any person in need and people could come to experience "community, relationship and kindness".

The new building would make a huge difference to the city's vulnerable as it was "central and accessible" and a person could receive all the help they needed in one place, she said.

"Rotorua is a place with such great need... this will help us to continue to invest in this city in meaningful ways."

She said they would be able to "support the community" much better in one space.

Mayor Steve Chadwick was at the opening and said the building was one they "didn't know what do with" and it was great to see it being used to "lift" the people of the community.

The entrance for the Community Ministry's offices. Photo / Stephen Parker

The Salvation Army did "remarkable things in our community" and it was great to have them in the "heart of the city".

Rotorua MP Todd McClay was also there and said the Salvation Army brought "life" into the city and was vital for families in need. He said the foodbank was only going to become more in demand.

A tour of the premises revealed how each of the rooms would be used.

One part of the community hub in the new building. Photo / Stephen Parker

At the first entry point, a person is welcomed with a large open space filled with tables, couches, chairs and sometimes nibbles.

Kylie said this was "the heart" of the building where they held their Sunday services, interviewed clients, had community events and drop-in centres.

The door was "open to anyone" even if they just wanted to come in for a chat.

Just next door, there was a large conference room for local family activities, group gatherings and conferences if people wanted to book it out.

Excess storage of food donations. Photo / Stephen Parker

There were offices for clients, a kitchen and a bustling foodbank, shelves high, for those in need.

The community ministries zone was for people in need to pop in for appointments with the team, who helped provide wrap-around services.

Towards the end of the building was the Family Store full of secondhand quality goods.

The Salvation Army's new family store. Photo / Stephen Parker

Kylie said since moving into the new space, they had noticed an increased flow of people in and out of the store.

All funds generated from the store went back into the charity to continue their work in helping those in need.

More than 80 per cent of the people working in the new building were volunteers.