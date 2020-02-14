The call is going out internationally to New Zealand-born glass artists to apply for a residency in Whanganui.

New Zealand Glassworks manager Scott Redding said the month-long artist in residence programme is a first for the national centre of glass art in Whanganui and has been made possible by a successful funding application to Creative New Zealand which granted $9000.

The residency is aimed at giving artists who work exclusively in glass an intensive time and the opportunity to develop a new body of work which is innovative, engaging and well executed, Redding said.

"I've been finding that there was no real support here for glass artists to have that opportunity to develop new ideas. Because we are a hire facility, most of the artists that come in are having to make their bread and butter, they're having to do their production work or their exhibition work, and being able to have that freedom of creativity, to be able to really indulge themselves into some new ideas hasn't really been available before. I think it's going to be a great opportunity."

The residency will give glass artists an opportunity for innovation. Photo / Richard Wotton

The residency is open to glass artists who are New Zealand citizens or have resident status, with Redding about to get the word out to New Zealanders living overseas.

"I will be doing a call-out to Kiwis globally. I've already had a few people - New Zealanders based in Australia - that are quite keen to come over for that one-month experience so we'll get probably quite a few international applicants.

"We're viewing it really as our first pilot residency and then the aim is in following years to roll out more residencies. So I'm hoping next year we'll be able to not only have a glass-orientated residency but maybe bring in an artist that may want to look at experimenting with glass.

"This first residency is going to be a fantastic opportunity. We've got great funding for it, a lovely residence that has been sponsored by a new resident here in Whanganui and then we'll look forward to having a solo exhibition of the work at the end."

The call for applications for the residency is going out globally. Photo / Richard Wotton

The residency also requires the artist to give back to the community. They will do an artist talk and some demonstrations for the public and UCOL students. The resident will run a two-day workshop where they can pass on some of their knowledge and practice to other practitioners.

Applications close on May 1. The residency period is July 1-31. More information on the residency and how to apply is at nzglassworks.com