The Whanganui contingent of the Central Hinds kept their team in contention for the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield playoffs with a comfortable eight wicket win over the Auckland Hearts today.

The victory in Round 7 of the competition exactly reversed the result of Round 6 on Saturday, with the Hearts getting the eight wicket win at Colin Maiden Park.

Today's win briefly moved the defending champion Hinds up into third place, four points ahead of the Canterbury Magicians, who reclaimed their spot with another win over the Otago Sparks.

The Hinds would have been disappointed Saturday's game got away from them after their former Whanganui White Fern Jess Watkin (60 from 73) balls and Taranaki's Natalie Dodd (35 from 79) got them off to a comfortable start.

As the openers had put on 97 by the 22nd over, the Hinds were set to push on for a solid total, but instead collapsed to 124-5.

Watkin hit nine boundaries and a six before she was bowled by Bella Armstrong, while fellow Whanganui player Kerry Tomlinson came and went, dismissed for five by Frans Jonas (2-25).

Manawatu's Hannah Rowe (28) led a recovery from the lower order, which included Whanganui's Esther Lanser (15), while the ninth wicket pair of Wairarapa's Monique Rees (21no) and Melissa Hansen (17no) put on 36 inside the last five overs.

But 217-8 wasn't enough as the Hearts reached their target with four and a half overs to spare, led by Arlene Kelly's fine 93 not out from 108 balls.

Watkin had no luck with her ten overs of spin, conceeding 42 runs while getting two maidens.

Auckland opener Saachi Shahri (47) and skipper Regina Lili'i (47no) supported Kelly, who hit 13 boundaries in her innings.

But that same impressive top order was laid to waste this morning in the next game as Auckland collapsed to 17-3 by the 11th over as Rowe (3-17) got amongst them.

Kelly would share top score of 16 before Hansen (3-19) had her out off a catch by Watkin.

Rees (2-6) would also enjoy success, while Auckland would lose their last wicket on 83 thanks to Watkin combining with Dodd for a run out.

Watkin didn't get a scalp with the ball, but had good figures of 0-23 with three maidens from her ten overs, as the Hearts made their lowest 50-over score against the Hinds.

Although Watkin couldn't get going with the bat, dismissed for seven off a stumping to her nemesis Armstrong, Dodd (38) and Wairarapa-based captain Anlo van Deventer (35no) brought their side to the 50 before the lunch break.

Natalie Dodd made two good scores this weekend.

Dodd was ultimately caught out in the 21st over, but by then only four runs were required for victory, with Tomlinson seeing off one delivery before van Deventer hit her team home.

Therefore, it will all be on the line this coming weekend as the Hinds will host the Canterbury Magicians in two matches at Pukekura Park, looking to supplant them in the Top 3 for the finals.