Comment:

It's hard to stay inside or under the shade when blue skies, hot temperatures and glistening water to help cool down are beckoning us.

And you should definitely get out there and enjoy all the activities the Bay of Plenty has to offer in the summer season - there's such an abundance.

However, it is just as important to stay safe and keep your health in mind while getting out and soaking up that vitamin D.

As I'm writing this, I can feel my nose radiating heat and my face is a slightly rosier shade than normal.

Also, it's only recently my shoulders and arms have stopped unattractively moulting skin after an outdoors trip went much longer than anticipated.

That, kids, is what will happen when you forget to apply sunscreen regularly.

Not only is the lobster look not the most flattering, it can be bad for your skin and health.

Advertisement

Intense, repeated sun exposure resulting in sunburn increases your risk of other skin damage and certain diseases.

These include dry or wrinkled skin, dark spots, rough spots and skin cancers, such as melanoma.

It is so important to remember to slip, slop, slap and wrap, (remember that good old phrase from the school years) and to do it regularly.

It is so quick and easy to slip on a

-shirt when possible, slop on sunscreen, slap on a hat and wrap on some sunnies.

Better that than having skin and health issues come up down the line and thinking "what if" or "if only", right?

So, my goal for the rest of summer is to be more conscious and prepared, and to not encounter this red, radiating glow again for the rest of the season.

If you've also found yourself baking a bit too hard in the sun and neglecting those sun smart rules, let's take on this goal together.