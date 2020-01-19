Whether you prefer to do the do-si-do or the Cotton-Eyed Joe, Rotorua's annual Country in the Park would have been your sort of hoedown.

The event put on annually by the Geyserland Country Music Club took place at the Government Gardens from 11am, with a 200-strong turn out on the day.

Picnics, pups and every kind of deck chair imaginable filled the field in front of the rotunda as sweet country tunes echoed throughout the park.

The light mist coming from the neighbouring fountain proved to be a blessing as the hot sun was beating down.

Geyserland Country Music Club member Phoebe Anderson performs at Country in the Park. Photo / Stephen Parker

President of the club Dallas Grant said the turn out had been smaller for the event than usual, which he put down to the weather being "too nice".

He said the showcase of talent had been great and seeing the people get up and show off their line dancing skills was a highlight.

As the tunes filled the park, people of all ages could be seen dancing in unison like it came as second nature to them.

Friends Maggie Pitcher and Irene Stoddart chose to make a day of the event, with a picnic full of cheese, crackers and scorched almonds.

Advertisement

Pitcher said they were "loving it" and the event had been in their diaries for months.

The pair were big fans of country music and had enjoyed the atmosphere.

Maggie Pitcher (left) and Irene Stoddart chose to make a day of the event. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Stoddart said it would become a yearly event for the two of them and they wished a donation bucket had been around so they could give money to the "fantastic" band.

Local woman Jo Clayton knew every word to the country tunes playing as her son was an icon in the genre.

With her floral umbrella and leopard visor, the proud mum was seen grooving in her chair.

Her son Cameron Clayton had won transtasman awards for his country music and had even sung in Nashville. However, he was not in town to come to the event.

The event put on by the Geyserland Country Music Club took place from 11am. Photo / Stephen Parker

She had only been in Rotorua for six months, but had heard about the event and was having a "lovely time".

Clayton said after this event, she planned on getting involved with the band however she could.

Advertisement

She laughed as she said her son did not inherit his singing pipes from her, but she was great at organising.

"I want to do whatever I can to keep country music alive."