Unlike the majority of the recently elected council who acted so promptly to restore Mauao's base track, others with authority within council have again decided to spend ratepayers' money on erecting unsightly fencing around Mt Drury.

In my view, such actions are against the wishes of the majority of ratepayers as well as being an absolute waste of ratepayers' money.

However, those responsible may well feel joy in that they have once again succeeded.

They have managed to delete the word 'Happy' from what the Mount people and thousands of others used to know as 'Happy New Year'.

Ray Malcolm

Mount Maunganui



Predicting the PM's 2020 personal timetable

January: Becomes pregnant, undivulged.

February: Marries.

Late March: Pregnancy announced. The Speaker of the House is in raptures.

March – September: Media commences an enraptured commentary on the maternal progress. Ministers make futuristic policy announcements, these being of secondary importance.

September: Date of election is announced. The media now have a double interest — the imminent birth and the election.

October: The baby is born amidst a flurry of ministerial excitement and the crowd goes wild. November: There's an election but isn't the baby simply gorgeous and doesn't Jacinda look great?

And that, my friends, is – in my view – the only example of delivery that 2020 will see from this current Government.

A.D. Kirby

Pāpāmoa

