

The Children's Christmas Foundation is ahead of schedule for its record present delivery to Hawke's Bay kids after a flood of volunteers contributed.

Havelock North winery Craggy Range created the foundation to make a difference to the lives of less fortunate Hawke's Bay children and hope to reach close to 4000 in the region this festive season.

Craggy Range marketing manager Venita Simcox said it was grateful for all the support and was now further along than thought.

"We have been overwhelmed by the amount of people willing to offer their own time to help and are now a few days ahead of schedule," Simcox said.

"Incredible given the mammoth task we had less than two weeks ago."

She said they had Stuart Nash MP, Superintendent Tania Kura and local police along on Monday night and they packed well over 500 sacks in record time.

Advanced Plumbing followed by local Firefighters went in on Tuesday night to finish off with 1000 balls pumped and 1200 bags packed.

"The great thing about this is that children get the joy of opening presents on Christmas day, but the parents also get some relief too," she said.

"This time of year can be hard for families and we make it clear there is no obligation to say where the gifts are from.

"We also know that parents can struggle with school items too, so this year we have made gifts for when the children return to school part of the scheme."

The gifts have already made their way around the region with 800 sent down to Martinborough last Friday and the first Hawke's Bay load heading to Waipukurau and Napier this Friday with Hastings and Wairoa to follow on Monday.

Contributions and donations to the foundation from the public, charities and businesses, including NZME, means they can reach children across Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa this year.

Last year's campaign saw about $180,000 worth of gifts assembled for less fortunate Hawke's Bay children, but she says they are well ahead this year.

"We have almost three times the amount of gifts this year but we are much more streamlined and had some big learnings after 2018, mainly to order the trikes already assembled."