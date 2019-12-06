"Devastation, heartbroken and an overwhelming feeling of grief."

Those words from Manawatū-based Samoan community clinical nurse Ange Lina give an indication of how the Samoan community is feeling about the measles epidemic in Samoa.

The outbreak has now claimed 63 lives, with most deaths being children aged 4 and younger.

The Samoan government has confirmed more than 4300 cases of measles have been reported since the outbreak started, including 140 in the last 24 hours.

Lina, alongside Samoan nurse Hana Alaga from the Otaki medical centre, has spent the past week collecting donated items from around the Manawatū and Kāpiti region and next weekend will join a Marton resident to continue fundraising.

"The response from the community been so overwhelming - everyone has been thinking what can we do to help because it's our babies that are dying."

Lina said the collections began in Auckland and Australia but when she saw one had been organised in Wellington, she and Alaga decided they would start their own collection and take it down to the capital.

The ASA Foundation Trust soon learnt of their collection, along with many others, and contacted Mainfreight who offered to transport all donated items collected in the North Island to be shipped.

EIF International then offered to ship the items to Samoa.

Lina will join Marton resident Vikki Batcheler on Saturday, December 14, from 10am-noon outside Countdown in Marton for a barbecue fundraiser.

Batcheler said the purpose of the Marton fundraiser is to show their love to those impacted by the measles epidemic in Samoa.

"The money raised will go to buy needed medical supplies and resources."

She thanked businesses and local churches who have supported her fundraiser.

ANZCO Rangitikei relocation co-ordinator Helen Clare, who has a strong relationship with the Samoan community in the Rangitīkei, said they are very heartbroken.

"They don't want to go home at the moment because coming backwards and forwards is a bit of an issue with what's going on over there but they have a very strong church community so that's helping for them."

Clare said a representative of Te Wananga o Aotearoa Palmerston North went to Marton on Wednesday and, with three hours' notice, was able to fill an entire car with supplies.

She said the wider community could help to support those in Samoa by donating money or items they need.

Lina said there is currently a shortage of medical supplies and she and a small group of nurses from the MidCentral District Health Board want to put the money raised towards purchasing more supplies.

"In terms of the medical staff over there, let's just say that it's a scene that you don't want to see anywhere. It's back-to-back resuscitation of babies and they're giving all their skills and knowledge, all the teams together."

Lina and Alaga are doing a final collection of items, which will close on Wednesday evening so Mainfreight can collect the items on Thursday to be shipped next weekend.

They are asking for donations of nappies, disposable gloves, respirator masks, hand sanitiser, cereal packs, children's books, balloons, activity packs, stickers, cards and messages for the children.

They encourage anyone in the district who wants to start up their own collection service or drop off any items to get in contact with Lani on 021 181 4334.