Can someone please explain why the Prime Minister is apologising for the Air New Zealand Erebus disaster?

It is accepted that the airline was fully owned by the taxpayer of the country but was under the care of a duly elected board and staffed by Air New Zealand personnel.

Where is the Government of the day connected?

Doesn't the Prime Minister realise every time she apologises on behalf of the government and people of New Zealand, she lessens the value of the word and therefore the associated emotion?

I am not cynical enough to suggest that it is a vote catcher - or am I?

A D Kirby

Pāpāmoa



Thank you

I have just spent a few days in Tauranga Hospital's ward 2b and would like to thank everyone for the wonderful care I received.

The nurses are a great example for their chosen profession with their quiet confidence and enthusiasm along side the physios I was soon up and moving.

These people are a real asset to this community.

(Abridged)

James Rock

Welcome Bay

