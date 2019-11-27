Red hot chasing action is assured at the Hatrick Raceway tomorrow evening with classy greyhounds from all around the country clashing here seeking out final field positions for next Friday's pair of Group race finals.

Four 520m heats will sort out the finalists for the $46,000 Accell Therapy Spion Rose Cup.

All four heats are stacked full of potential qualifiers.

The first heat (Race 7) sees last Friday's impressive 520m winner Sprint Falcon (29.95s) lining up.

Thrilling Vice tried for an all-the-way 520m win last Friday.

Bigtime Bruno impressed with his recent 520m victories, including his 30.07s Friday win.

Avenger Bale has drawn nicely in the one trap. Bigtime Shadow can spice up the combos if he uses his sharp early pace here.

Pinny Mack easily won the recent $125,000 New Zealand Cup and he contests the second heat (Race 8).

Big Time Seth slipped through his Monday 457m assignment in a slick 25.76s.

Bigtime Levi was massive when nailing his $12,000 Manukau 527m Sunday win.

Keysile is a visiting chaser who has drawn handily enough to effectively use her known early pace, while the same can be said for the trap 1-drawn Hey Fernando.

Heat 3 (Race 9) sees the classy Dyna Dave returning here after his New Zealand Cup second placing.

Start The Show was solid when finishing third in the New Zealand Cup.

Thrilling Talk is a proven winning Group 1 chaser.

Diddilee was last year's Spion Rose runnerup, prior to going onto win two Group 1 titles.

The talented former Aussie, He's All Shine, adds the intrigue factor here as he's making his New Zealand race debut.

The final heat (Race 10) sees the strong recent dual Addington 645m winner Emgrand Park drawing ideally in trap one.

Bigtime Brody set up the pace, then was run down late over 520m last Friday.

Robson was a recent Group 1 winner and can set up the pace for a long way.

Opawa Toddy is a youngster who has a real bright future in front of him, as seen in his 520m track debut win last Friday.

Thrilling Amigo owns strength at the business end of his races, like last Friday when he charged home late for his 520m third.

The five $16,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash 305m heats (Races 2-6) promises scintillating short course 305m sprinting action.

It will also be a massive evening of greyhound racing at Hatrick next Friday evening.

Supporting the two Group finals will be a card stacked full of other feature races.

The Wanganui GRC are putting up a total of $148,000 in stake money for the evening.