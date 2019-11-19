COMMENT

As one of NorthChamber's supporting elements of service delivery, our pou set around 'Ease of business', is amongst our most closely held strategic initiatives.

Proactively breaking down barriers to business is seen as perhaps the "Holy Grail" of the business community.

Successive business surveys have identified compliance and labour laws, as two of the main challenges to successful business.

In areas such as health and safety, a number of businesses have stated that they are considering the sale, or even the closure, of their enterprise as a result of the overall effects of this legislation. This despite an excellent safety record over many years of operation.

Whereas NorthChamber vigorously supports safety and general well being in all aspects of life, there comes a point where certain compliance and laws, when layered upon existing rules, becomes unsupportable.

Where is the often talked about simplification and delayering of these elements of compliance, one law rule in, one OUT?

Often, these new rulings are set in place for those in our community that have no regard for commonsense and are very much in the minority.

Bring back commonsense as a value and stop "ring barking" the workings of our community.

Stupid, ignorant people will always be out there, let's not let them effectively set the guidelines and pace for those of us able to live and work in harmony with our environment and community.

Case in point, the Northern Advocate November 12, 2019 headline: "Dairy owners remove ice cream sign", "Ice cream makes you happy".

Perhaps not the most explosive article, but what nonsense. In the context that we as human beings have a brain capable of getting us to the Moon or perhaps to work or school on a Monday, can we not be trusted to process the tongue in cheek message on display?

Yes we can and we don't need your help to do it (central or local government).

So, if any one reads this article and wants some action, reach out to us on business related matters and let's get to work.

• Steve Smith is chief executive of NorthChamber.