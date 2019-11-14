WHAT:

Caught in the Net

WHERE:

Shambles Theatre

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHEN:

November 14 to 23

TICKETS:

eventfinder (on line)

REVIEWER:

Jill Nicholas

Cor blimey, the crazy madcap crew are back in action at the Shambles.

It's some years since the theatre brought us Ray Cooney's Run For Your Wife, now it's serving up its sequel Caught in the Net, and it's every bit as belly laugh-inducing as its predecessor.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What a pleasure to see Alasdair Hay reprising the role of bigamist London cabbie, John Smith.

It was Hay who, in his off-stage life as a teacher, was assaulted while on school traffic