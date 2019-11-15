A DIFFERENT LIGHT

A couple of weeks ago the Opposition party circulated a discussion document on Social Services to its members. Some people have accused National of using populist benefit bashing rhetoric to garner support.

The paper included ideas such as cancelling benefits for solo parents who didn't immunise their kids.

The National Party leader, Simon Bridges, said, "So if you don't want to vaccinate your child, here's the thing: don't take taxpayers' money."

But here's the thing. It's not only solo parents who don't vaccinate their children; in fact, it's not only poor people who don't vaccinate their children. It seems to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.