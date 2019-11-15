The design and art departments at UCOL Whanganui are hives of activity as bachelor students complete their final works for the year.

Third-year students in the visual arts, fashion and design media are putting the final touches to graduate pieces that will feature in the DNA 19 exhibition, which opens at the Edith Gallery on November 22.

Visual Arts senior lecturer Lorraine Webb said it is both a stressful and exciting time for students.

"It promises to be a wonderful range of exhibitions and this year we have the student fashion show back on the programme for opening night so

