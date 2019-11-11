She's retiring, but retirement expert Diana Triplow looks 10 years younger than her age and has the energy of a powerhouse. She is also delighted to bow out with the top award for aged care in New Zealand, the Vcare Legendary Service to the Aged Residential Care Industry award.

Diana was named the Retirement Village Association's New Zealand Manager of the Year in 2012. She set up St Johns Wood in Taupō and since 2001 was based at Mary Doyle in Hawke's Bay. Diana says her career has consumed her life in a positive way for 21 years.

